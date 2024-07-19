Sunderland, Hull City and Wrexham keen on Premier League attacker

Sunderland, Hull City and Wrexham have all made ‘enquiries’ about the availability of Tottenham Hotspur attacker Will Lankshear, as detailed in a report by GiveMeSport

The trio are interested in the possibility of luring the youngster to the Football League this summer on loan. Tottenham Hotspur have a big decision to make on what to do with him in this window.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Lankshear, 19, is highly-rated by the Premier League outfit and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. As per a report by TeesideLive, he has also been on the radar of Middlesbrough over recent times as they hunt for additions under Michael Carrick.

In this latest update regarding his situation by GiveMeSport, Sunderland, Hull City and Wrexham are keen on landing him. He has been on the books at Spurs since 2022 and has been involved with their first-team under Ange Postecoglou during their recent pre-season action.

Lankshear has been in fine form for Spurs’ Under-21’s over the past 12 months and has scored 22 goals in 24 competitive appearances.

The ex-England youth international rose up through the academy ranks at Arsenal and represented them at various youth levels before moving up north in 2021 when Sheffield United came calling.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

He then spent 12 months with the Blades before Spurs lured him back to the capital a couple of years ago and he hasn’t looked back since.

The prospect has proven himself in development football and should now test himself in the Championship or League One to get some experience under his belt.

Where next for Tottenham Hotspur man?

Lankshear could be seen by Sunderland as someone to bolster their attacking options as they prepare for life under new manager Regis Le Bris. He was chosen as their permanent replacement for Michael Beale.

Hull City have been quiet on the incoming front over recent times and have made only one addition in the form of Ryan Giles since Tim Walter took over from Liam Rosenior. They need players in forward areas.

As for Wrexham, they are gearing up for life in the third tier after sealing promotion from League Two but would need to see off interest from clubs higher up the football pyramid if they were to get Lankshear.