Sunderland see bid in region of €1m rejected for striker

Sunderland have had a bid rejected for SM Caen striker Alexandre Mendy, as per Sport in Caen

Sunderland are still in need of a striker after what seems like an age of searching.

The Black Cats currently have Luis Hemir, Eliezer Mayenda and Nazariy Rusyn in their ranks to lead the line, but none of the three managed to find any form, momentum or consistency last season.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

Sunderland have struggled since Ross Stewart’s injury which ultimately led to his sale and they are still on the hunt for a long-term Stewart replacement.

Mendy, 30, scored 22 goals in 37 Ligue 2 appearances last season. He was the league’s top scorer and has been a consistent goal threat for Caen for three full seasons now, registering tally’s of 16, 19 and 22.

Sunderland were linked with the experienced number nine last week. A fresh update from France has now claimed two clubs have made bids for Mendy. Saudi Arabian club Al Riyadh have offered less than €500,000 and Sunderland around the €1m mark.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

The right profile

Sunderland don’t typically spend much money on older players these days and therefore a bid for Mendy would be seen as an exception to their model.

Despite reports suggesting he is expected to leave Caen this summer, it seems Sunderland’s current bid isn’t enough to tempt the second tier club into biting just yet.

ADVERTISEMENT

It remains to be seen how much Sunderland would be willing to offer, but it is promising that they have identified a striker like Mendy as he is what they’ve been missing.

Moving forward

Regis Le Bris has experience in French football and he would be the man tasked with getting the most out of Mendy should they pull a deal off this summer.

Image courtesy of: STEPHANE MAHE/REUTERS.

Whilst this is still one to keep an eye on, it cannot be guaranteed that Sunderland will return with an improved offer and therefore they may turn their focus elsewhere.

Sunderland finished 16th last season and the club must improve this time around.

The long-term aim for Sunderland has got be promotion back to the Premier League, but whether that target is a realistic one for this season is a question yet to be answered.