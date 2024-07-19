Stoke City cast eyes over player monitored by Hull City and Ipswich Town

Stoke City have brought in the attacker on trial as they weigh up a potential swoop for him this summer. Steven Schumacher has been taking a look at the youngster during his side’s training camp in Cork.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Hodgins, 19, is being tipped for a bright future in the game and his current side could face a battle to keep hold of him down the line. His contract expires later this year and it remains to be seen at this stage whether he will be staying put.

In this latest update regarding his future by The Irish Mirror, the Potters have been keeping tabs on him. However, there is also believed to be interest from other English teams, with Hull City and Ipswich Town said to have been ‘monitoring’ his progress over recent times.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Hodgins was handed professional terms by Shelbourne last year.

He has made seven first-team appearances for the League of Ireland outfit in all competitions to date but has scored yet.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The teenager made his debut at the age of just 16 and is a Republic of Ireland youth international.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hodgins has also been a key player for Shelbourne’s Under-19’s in the past and fired 16 goals at that level in the last campaign.

Stoke City could see him as a player who could break into their senior set-up down the line.

They have a big decision to make as to whether to make a move for him now after his trial or let him return to his parent club.

What next for Stoke City target?

If the Potters decide against signing Hodgins, that could open the door for other suitors to swoop in.

Hull City have been mentioned and are in need of some reinforcements to their ranks. They sacked Liam Rosenior earlier this summer after they missed out on the play-offs and have replaced him with ex-Hamburg man Tim Walter.

As for Ipswich Town, they are in the Premier League after going up last term under Kieran McKenna and have lured Jacob Greaves away from the Tigers.