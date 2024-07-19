Stockport County cast eyes over Leeds United man

Stockport County are casting their eyes over the defender ahead of a potential future swoop. They are currently away for pre-season in Spain as they prepare for life in League One following their League Two title win and are in friendly action against Derby County on Friday.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Mullen, 20, still has a year left on his contract at Leeds United running until June 2025. However, he has been given the green light to link up with the Hatters on a temporary basis with his future at Elland Road currently up in the air.

Dave Challinor’s side have already brought in midfielder Lewis Bate from the Whites recently. In this latest update by the Yorkshire Evening Post, they are now taking a look at Mullen as they hunt for more additions.

Stockport County have opted to sign younger players since their promotion.

Therefore, Mullen fits the bill of their recent transfer policy and could be seen as a useful long-term option for the North West outfit.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Leeds United risk losing him for free in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in the next January window, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

The centre-back was on the books at Liverpool before making the switch to West Yorkshire back in 2020.

He has since made 42 competitive appearances for the Whites’ Under-21’s side and has chipped in with two goals.

Mullen hasn’t played for Leeds United’s first-team yet and his pathway into their starting XI under Daniel Farke is blocked by an abundance of senior options.

He spent the second-half of last term out on loan up in the Scottish Highlands with Inverness Caledonian Thistle to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Leeds United defender?

The fact Leeds United have let him join Stockport County on trial suggest they are open to letting him leave.

Challinor’s side will need to decide whether to make an official move or not over the coming weeks.