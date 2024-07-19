QPR interested in move for free agent winger this summer

QPR are eyeing a potential swoop for the winger as they prepare for another year in the Championship. However, they may need to see off competition from Oxford United after their promotion from League One.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Singh, 25, is a free agent and his contract at Hansa Rostock officially expired at the end of last month. He has since been weighing up his options in the game and has a big decision to make.

As per a report by Football Insider, the Hoops are interested in luring him over to England as they hunt for more signings under Marti Cifuentes. They were too close to the drop zone for comfort in the last campaign and could see him as someone to bolster their ranks for next term.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

QPR eye winger

Singh would give QPR more competition and depth on the wing if they are able to land him.

The fact he is available for nothing means they won’t have to fork out a fee to get him.

Image courtesy of: JOHN SIBLEY/REUTERS.

The Auckland-born man is a New Zealand international with nine caps for his country under his belt so far in his career.

ADVERTISEMENT

Singh started out at Wellington Pheonix in the A-League and broke into their first-team before moving over to Europe.

Bayern Munich snapped him up in 2019 and he spent four years with the Bundesliga giants.

The went on to make eight senior appearances for the German outfit and was also loaned out from the Allianz Arena to FC Nurnberg and Jahn Regensburg to get some experience under his belt.

Singh then cut ties with Bayern last year and joined Hansa Rostock in Bundesliga.2.

He penned a three-year deal but has since departed after their relegation to the third tier.

What next?

Joining QPR would give Singh the chance to play in England for the first time, with Oxford United also mentioned.

It remains to be seen at this stage where he will be playing his football next term.