QPR close in on deal for 14-goal striker

QPR are closing in on a move to land the attacker this summer as they prepare for another year in the Championship. They managed to stay up last season under Spanish boss Marti Cifuentes.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Celar, 25, has recently been away at Euro 2024 with the Slovenia national team and played against England during his time in Germany. As per a report by Swiss news outlet 4-4-2, he has also been on the radar of Hull City in this window, as well as two unnamed Bundesliga.2 teams.

However, in this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, the Hoops appear to be in pole position to land him now. His contract expires in 2025 so his current club risk losing him for nothing next year if they don’t cash in on him.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

QPR agree striker deal

QPR could see Celar as someone to bolster their attacking department.

He would arrive in London with a bit of pedigree behind him after his time at Euro 2024.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

FC Lugano landed him in 2021 and he has since been a key player for them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward has made 118 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 51 goals, 14 of which came in the last campaign, as well as 12 assists.

Roma snapped him up as a youngster from Maribor in 2018 and he spent three years with the Serie A giants.

Celar went on to play only once for their first-team though and was loaned out to Cittadella and Cremonese to get some experience under his belt in Serie B before leaving Italy permanently.

What next for QPR target?

QPR will be eager to get the player through the door as quickly as they can as they prepare for the new campaign.

They have a few pre-season friendlies coming up against the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Reading and Brighton and Hove Albion as they look to get back up to speed.

The R’s then face West Brom at home on the opening day on 10th August.