Notts County-linked man joins League Two club on loan

Salford City have swooped to land the goalkeeper on a season-long loan deal as they prepare for another year in League Two. They finished down in 20th place last season under former MK Dons, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United boss Karl Robinson.

Young, 17, spent time with Darlington last term in the National League North. He has been on Notts County‘s radar recently, as per journalist Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

However, he has now joined the Ammies. He has told their website: “Last year I started playing with the 18s and the Under-21s and I got a bit of experience in America on the pre-season tour with the first team, which was great.

“I then got an unexpected loan around February to Darlington in the National League North, which was very successful. I was in a relegation battle which was very exciting as well as quite tense, but it paid off and now I’m here.

“I am very excited to be given this opportunity, and obviously gaining the experience that I hope to get here.

“It’s very exciting, the ground is lovely, the staff have been lovely and very welcoming, and I just cannot wait to get started.”

Salford City land Notts County-linked man

Young will compete with Jamie Jones for the number one spot at Salford City.

They were too close to the drop zone for comfort in the last campaign and will be hoping for a much improved showing next time around.

Young has been on the books at Sunderland for his whole career to date and has risen up through their academy ranks.

He has been a regular for the North East club at various different youth levels over recent times.

The ‘keeper will have benefitted from his time at Darlington last season.

Young is highly-rated by Sunderland and is being tipped for a bright future at the Stadium of Light.

He was handed a contract last year running until 2026.

What next?

A switch Notts County didn’t materialise for him in the end and he will now be lining up against the Magpies with Stuart Maynard’s side.

His new club Salford City have a home clash against Port Vale on the opening day on Saturday 10th August.