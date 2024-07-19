Millwall targeting Shamrock Rovers ace along with Torino

Millwall are interested in a move for Shamrock Rovers midfielder Ryan Kelly this summer, as detailed in a report by The Irish Mirror

Millwall have identified the youngster as a potential addition for this transfer window as they hunt for some new signings. They managed to stay up last season in the Championship under manager Neil Harris and have the chance to bring in reinforcements to their ranks.

Kelly is a key player for Shamrock Rovers’ Under-20’s side and is being tipped for a bright future in the game. However, they could could face a battle to keep hold of him over the next couple of months amid interest from elsewhere.

According to The Irish Mirror, he has emerged on the radar of the Lions. Serie A side Torino have also been mentioned as a potential suitor and could try and lure the player over to Italy in a surprise move.

Millwall eye youngster

Millwall could see Kelly as someone who could break into their first-team down the line.

They fact they are being linked with him suggests they are keeping one eye on the future.

Kelly has been with Shamrock Rovers for the past few years and has been an important figure for their development outfit.

Millwall have so far delved into the market to sign striker Macaulay Langstaff from Notts County in League Two to bolster their striking department.

They have also landed goalkeeper Lukas Jensen from Lincoln City in League One, as well as defender Japhet Tanganga on a permanent basis from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is unlikely that Kelly would get many senior minutes immediately if he was to make the switch to The Den. He may have to bide his time first and foremost.

What next for Millwall

Millwall cut ties with Bartosz Bialkowski, Abdul Abdulmalik, Nana Boateng, George Walker, Finley Cotton, Zane Myers, Seb Drozd, Kyron McKay, Frankie Hvid and Arezki Hamouchene at the end of last term.

These exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks to pave the way for acquisitions.

Kelly is the latest name to reportedly emerge on the Lions’ radar but they may need to see off competition from Torino for his signature.