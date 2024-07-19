Lincoln City line up move for League One defender

Lincoln City are looking to strengthen their squad this season in order to compete for a top six spot once again.

The Imps narrowly missed out on the play-offs last season and had the season been just a few games longer, there is every chance they would have jumped above Barnsley in the top six.

However, it wasn’t to be for Michael Skubala’s side and they are now tasked with continuing the strong form they showed towards the end of last season.

Hamer, 24, played 27 League One games for Burton Albion last season. He scored once and assisted two in the league for the Brewers and has been a regular feature for them since joining from Oldham Athletic.

Now, he has been linked with a move to Lincoln City and it seems he could be on the move this summer.

A smart signing

Hamer has 135 League One appearances to his name and at 24-year-old he still has room to grow as well.

This news comes after reports broke linking Lincoln City captain Paudie O’Connor with a move elsewhere with Championship and League One clubs said to be eyeing the 27-year-old. And whilst O’Connor and Hamer play slightly different defensive positions, it isn’t a surprise to see the Imps targeting reinforcements.

Burton Albion have made more signings than the majority of other clubs in the Football League so far and that could force Hamer out of his spot this season which would make a move away more plausible this summer.

He is out of contract next summer so could be available on a slightly cheaper price given Burton Albion’s current squad situation.

The season ahead

Burton Albion have shown great ambition since their takeover and despite narrowly avoiding relegation last season, there is hope they will push up the table this season.

However, it seems unlikely that they will immediately compete as high as Lincoln City are expected to and for that reason a move to the Imps could be tempting for Hamer himself.

Skubala’s side could offer the chance to push towards the Championship and that would be hard to resist for any player who is yet to experience it in their career to date.