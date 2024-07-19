Lincoln City star eyed by Championship and League One clubs

Lincoln City defender Paudie O’Connor is wanted by several clubs in the Championship and League One, as per Pete O’Rourke

Lincoln City are gearing up for another season in League One this summer.

The Imps finished just two points short of a top six finish last time around and were one of the teams to beat in the final few months of the campaign.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Michael Skubala turned around their fortunes superbly and the form showed at the end of last season has led to optimism going into this coming one.

O’Connor, 27, played 38 League One games for Lincoln City last season. The central defender scored twice and assisted another two in the third tier last year.

He joined the club from Bradford City in 2022 and has been a regular since having been made captain of the Imps.

Now, reports suggest he is being eyed by clubs in both the Championship and League One and whilst no specific club is named this is one to watch as he enters the final 12 months of his contract.

A number of Championship and top League One clubs are weighing up moves for Lincoln City captain Paudie O'Connor. The former Leeds man is in the final year of his contract. #Imps pic.twitter.com/YeKiio3UIC — Pete O'Rourke (@SportsPeteO) July 18, 2024

A tough battle

Lincoln City may face a very hard battle to keep their captain at the club this summer should any of this interest turn into a concrete bid.

The Imps will know they run the risk of him running his contract down next summer and leaving for free, so that may tempt them into accepting a slightly lower price for O’Connor this summer.

The 27-year-old has over 200 career appearances combined across League One and League Two, but he is yet to have a chance to prove himself in the second tier.

He still has a few years left in the prime of his career, but the opportunity to play Championship football may be hard for him to turn down.

The season ahead

Lincoln City will be hopeful of once again being in the race for a top six spot this season.

Skubala did well since his arrival in November and it will be hoped a full summer of preparation can only improve them further this time around.

Image courtesy of: PETER POWELL/REUTERS.

However, League One is never an easy division to compete in and failure to strengthen and recruit properly in the transfer window can often see teams struggle to find performances and results come the start of the season.

If O’Connor does despite they should be aiming to replace him with another defensive option to ensure they aren’t left short this year.