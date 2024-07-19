Leeds United eyeing loan swoop for Premier League striker

Leeds United remain keen on signing striker Dan Jebbison despite his recent move from Sheffield United to AFC Bournemouth, according to a report by HITC Sport

Leeds United are interested in the possibility of landing the attacker on loan ahead of the new season. They are preparing for another year in the Championship under the guidance of former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke.

Jebbison, 21, has recently cut ties with Sheffield United following their relegation from the Premier League after they finished in the bottom three along with Burnley and Luton Town. He was snapped up by Bournemouth on a free transfer and penned a four-year deal with the Cherries.

However, in this latest update regarding his immediate future by HITC Sport, the Whites are ‘battling’ with other clubs to land him on a temporary basis in this window. Fellow second tier outfit Sunderland are also believed to be in the frame for his signature.

Leeds United eye Bournemouth striker

Leeds United have been linked with Jebbison before in the past and he is someone who would give them more competition up top if they were able to get him.

The Canada-born man joined Sheffield United in 2018 and had early loan spells away from Bramall Lane at Chorley and Burton Albion to get some experience under his belt.

He then went on to play 35 games for the Blades in all competitions and chipped in with three goals.

Bournemouth won the race for his signature earlier this month and losing him is a blow for Chris Wilder’s side as they look to gain an immediate promotion back to the top flight.

It remains to be seen at this stage though what the Cherries’ plans are for him in the upcoming campaign.

A temporary exit to somewhere like Leeds United would help boost his development further and give him more game time.

The Whites have been patient with their recruitment so far this summer and haven’t rushed into any deals.

They are waiting for the right deals to become available as they look to mount another promotion push under Farke.