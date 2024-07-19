Leeds United open talks to sell 27-year-old

Leeds United are gearing up for another season in the Championship.

The Whites came so close to promotion last time around, but they fell at the final hurdle, losing to Southampton in the play-off final at Wembley.

Daniel Farke’s side have subsequently had to sell several first team players this summer and more are expected to follow soon.

Firpo, 27, played 29 Championship games for the Whites last season. He assisted eight goals from left back and has now played 84 games across all competitions for the club since arriving from Barcelona.

But, he could be one more name to depart this summer. Football Insider are now claiming that Spanish club Real Betis have opened talks with Leeds United over a potential transfer this summer.

They go on to say that if Firpo was sold, Leeds United would look to reinforce this area before transfer deadline day.

A needed move

Firpo has been part of Leeds United since they were in the Premier League.

The experienced defender stuck around last season in the second tier, but it never seemed likely that would become a long-term thing.

Given they failed to earn promotion it was inevitable that top tier clubs would begin circling Firpo and a return to Spain’s La Liga could tempt him this summer.

Betis have already signed two Leeds United players this summer in Diego Llorente and Marc Roca and it seems a third is on the cards.

The season ahead

Farke’s side will be expecting to be in and around the top six once again this season.

They would ideally like to finish inside the top two, however given their current transfer window situation there is a chance they may struggle to compete with those dropping down from the Premier League.

But Leeds United were one of the best sides in the second tier last season and it will be hoped over the next month or so they can strengthen in the right areas and hit the ground running when the Championship starts.