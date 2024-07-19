Leeds United agree deal to loan defender out, medical tomorrow

Leeds United defender Rasmus Kristensen is on his way to Germany ahead of an initial loan move to Eintracht Frankfurt, as per Florian Plettenberg

Leeds United are in the process of refining their squad, whilst still ensuring they are in a position to compete next season.

Daniel Farke’s side have seen several key men leave this summer and it’s expected a couple more may still follow. However, they will be hoping to recruit well and keep enough around so that they can mount another promotion charge this season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Kristensen, 27, spent last season out on loan in Italy. He played 29 games for Roma in the Serie A after joining Leeds United from RB Salzburg in 2022.

Kristensen initially featured often in the Premier League for the Whites and made 26 top flight outings during his time in Yorkshire, but he has been linked with a move away all summer so far.

He was said to have turned down a move to Danish top tier club FC Midtjylland and Bundesliga side Frankfurt were said to be wanting a loan move for the Danish international.

Whilst Leeds United were reportedly after a permanent sale, it seems they have reached an agreement with Frankfurt. The deal with be an initial loan one with the option for the German club to buy the defender for €15m. He is set to have his medical tomorrow.

🚨🦅 DONE DEAL: Rasmus Kristensen will join @Eintracht ✔️



Verbal agreement was done as revealed. Agreement between Frankfurt and Leeds is there. The 27 y/o right-back will join #SGE on a one-year-loan with an option to buy of €15m.



He will land as early as Thursday evening as… pic.twitter.com/Lq5mnZJiyY — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) July 18, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A needed departure

Leeds United have already sold the likes of Archie Gray this summer who was a big part of their campaign last season, so it’s ideal that they are able to shift Kristensen on as opposed to someone else who contributed to their season last time out.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 27-year-old is a more than capable defender, especially at this level. However, it was never going to be easy for Leeds United to keep him around given the time he spent in the top tier last season and the ongoing top tier interest into this summer.

This is certainly the best move for all parties and the situation can be re-assessed come next summer if Frankfurt decide not to activate the buy clause.

Gunning for promotion

Farke’s side finished 3rd last season and were narrowly short of an automatic promotion spot.

They then fell short in the play-offs, losing to Southampton at Wembley.

Image courtesy of: DYLAN MARTINEZ/REUTERS.

The Whites showed signs of class for large parts of last season and if they can do the same this year with more consistency then they should be competing at the top once again.

The deadline day this summer is on August 30 and it will be interesting to see who else may depart Elland Road before then and how they go about recruiting to strengthen in the next month or so.