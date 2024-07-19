3 players who must look to leave Derby County before next season begins

Derby County are back in the Championship after a two-year wait following automatic promotion from League One last season.

Derby County finally look back on the mend after a disastrous spell under their former owner left the club on the brink of extinction.

The Rams were ultimately unable to avoid relegation to the third tier in 2022 following a total deduction of 21 points, but under new leadership they now have a solid base in place to try and build back up to where they once were.

Having finished 7th during the 2022/23 campaign, Paul Warne led the East Midlands outfit to a 2nd place finish last term to secure their spot back in the second tier.

Promotion naturally comes with a squad overhaul in most cases, so some of Warne’s promotion-winning squad may find themselves on the fringes this season.

Here, we put forward three Derby County players who could benefit with moves away before the campaign begins…

Conor Washington

A well-travelled veteran forward, Washington arrived at Pride Park last summer from Rotherham United in a bid to boost the Rams’ attacking options. He only managed 22 games, however, due to frequent injury complications,

The 32-year-old has a year left on his deal, though his return of three goals and two assists last season is perhaps not enough to put him into the first team frame for the upcoming campaign.

Summer signings Kayden Jackson and Jerry Yates have likely pushed the Northern Ireland international down the pecking order, not to mention James Collins’ contract extension and the return of promising youngster Dajaune Brown from his Gateshead loan spell.

He could possibly benefit from a fresh start and many third tier sides would surely see him as a smart option. With plenty of experience and an admirable track record in League One, a move away from Derby might make sense.

Tyrese Fornah

Another fairly recent addition to the Rams’ squad, Fornah crossed the divide last summer as he joined Warne’s side from fierce rivals Nottingham Forest.

The 24-year-old struggled to make an impact for the Rams, making just 23 appearances in a campaign which was also struck by injury. With just one assist to show for his outings, the midfielder left a lot to be desired.

Derby confirmed the permanent signing of Ebou Adams on Wednesday following his successful loan spell last season, a move which has added further firepower to the Championship outfit’s midfield following the earlier arrival of Kenzo Goudmijn.

Warne has also stated that he wants another three or four new midfielders, so competition for places is only bound to get tougher and Fornah may well benefit from either a permanent or temporary exit this transfer window. With just a year left on his contract, however, a loan move may not be suitable.

Darren Robinson

Fresh from signing a new deal with the Rams, versatile youngster Robinson is reaching a point of his career where he needs to be gaining regular minutes in senior football.

The 19-year-old Northern Irishman is a midfielder by trade, though has been used as a centre-back in pre-season and also featured in defence during his only first team appearance last season.

No doubt a player with high potential having twice been the club’s Scholar of the Season, he is unlikely to be a regular feature for Derby this upcoming campaign and a loan spell could certainly be beneficial for him.

With just four senior appearances to his name since joining the Rams’ academy from Dungannon Swifts in 2021, it could be time to let him flourish elsewhere on a temporary basis.