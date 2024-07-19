Derby County set to beat Championship trio to signing of Premier League midfielder, reporter claims

Derby County have emerged as the favourites to secure Crystal Palace youngster David Ozoh on a season-long loan, according to South London Press’ Edmund Brack.

Derby County have added five new faces to their ranks already this summer ahead of their return to the Championship, and Paul Warne now looks set to add a sixth.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

In fact, the Rams’ manager confirmed that a new midfielder was imminent after his side’s 1-0 victory over Stockport County in pre-season when speaking to BBC Radio Derby.

The midfielder in question may well be Ozoh after football reporter Brack stated the East Midlands outfit were now in pole position to land the 19-year-old ahead of their second tier rivals who had also shown interest.

Luton Town reportedly wanted to sign the youngster permanently, whilst Plymouth Argyle were interested in a loan deal.

Cardiff City were also suggested to be keen on a deal according to fellow football reporter Darren Witcoop, though it now appears that it is Derby who have won the race.

The defensive midfielder made 13 appearances for the Eagles last season, particularly impressing in a 2-2 draw against Manchester City.

The Rams’ midfield reinforcement

Warne has previously stated that he wanted to add three or four more midfielders to his squad this season following the arrival of Kenzo Goudmijn.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ebou Adams returned to the club on a permanent deal on Wednesday, meaning that there could still be another couple of midfield additions set to follow Ozoh through the doors at Pride Park in the near future.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Goudmijn and Adams joined Liam Thompson and Tyrese Fornah as the midfielders at Derby’s disposal, whilst fellow summer signing Ben Osborn has also featured in the middle of the park during pre-season.

The newly promoted side released Conor Hourihane and Korey Smith, who have since joined Barnsley and Cambridge United, alongside loanee Max Bird returning to Bristol City, so an overhaul was always to be expected.

It would be a massive boost towards not only rebuilding, but upgrading the Rams’ midfield department should they get the Ozoh deal over the line.

Derby County ’s transfer activity so far…

Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates, Goudmijn and Adams are the five new arrivals at this stage, four of which are permanent deals besides the loan capture of Yates.

Louie Sibley, Joe Wildsmith, Smith and Hourihane have all left the club as free agents joining Oxford United, West Brom, Cambridge and Barnsley respectively.

Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn were also released but are yet to find new teams, whilst Loach confirmed his retirement upon the expiry of his deal at Pride Park.

There may perhaps be a few more outgoings if Warne does seal a move for the Palace teenager, but it is bound to continue being a busy summer regardless for Derby County.