Charlton Athletic man wanted on loan by new club

Charlton Athletic midfielder Scott Fraser is wanted on loan by Dundee, according to the Daily Record (live transfer blog, 18.07.24, 19:03).

Charlton Athletic have a decision to make regarding the immediate future of the Scotsman this summer. He still has a year left on his contract at The Valley running until June 2025.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

Fraser, 29, was given the green light to join Hearts on loan last January to get some more game time under his belt. He spent the second-half of last season with the Edinburgh outfit and made 12 appearances in all competitions before heading back to his parent club.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the Daily Record, Dundee are now keen on luring him back up to Scotland on a temporary basis ahead of the start of the new campaign. They have signed five players already as they prepare for another year in the Scottish Premiership.

Fraser provides Charlton Athletic with competition and depth in midfield.

However, his chances of getting regular first-team minutes next term are slim.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

An exit to Dundee would help free up space and funds in their squad to pave the way for new arrivals.

The Addicks signed him back in 2022 but he has struggled to make an impact with the London outfit.

He has played 78 games in all competitions, 22 of which came last season, and has scored 10 goals.

Fraser started his career at Dundee United and rose into their first-team as a youngster before moving down to England in 2018 to initially link up with Burton Albion.

MK Dons then snapped him up after he spent a couple of years with the Brewers and he was a hit during his time in Buckinghamshire, firing 14 goals.

That form earned him a switch to Ipswich Town but his move to Portman Road didn’t work out in the end and he was allowed to leave for the Tractor Boys just six months into his three-year contract.

What next for Charlton Athletic man?

Time will tell whether Charlton Athletic now decide to let him go again.

A switch to Dundee for the former Dundee United man would help him get more opportunities.