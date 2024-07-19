Cardiff City and Derby County join Luton Town in race for PL youngster

Cardiff City are gearing up for another season in the Championship following a mid-table finish last time around.

They will be joined by Plymouth Argyle who narrowly survived relegation, Derby County who earned promotion from League One and Luton Town who suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Ozoh, 19, is currently part of Crystal Palace’s youth ranks. He played 19 games for them across all competitions last season and has made 13 first team appearances already for the Eagles.

He has had interest in him all summer. Plymouth Argyle revived their interest this summer following winter interest, whilst Millwall have also been long-term admirers of the midfielder.

Rob Edwards’ Hatters have also had interest in Ozoh for some time, but it is Derby County and Cardiff City who are the latest duo to join the race.

Crystal Palace’s teenage midfielder David Ozoh is being tracked by a number of clubs this month. Luton and Plymouth have registered their interest while Cardiff and Derby are also tracking Ozoh in view of a loan deal. #ltfc #pafc #dcfc #ccfc — Darren Witcoop (@DarrenOWitcoop) July 18, 2024

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A tough race

All of the interest clubs can offer Championship football and whilst some may prefer permanent deals, it may be a loan move that Palace opt for this summer.

Therefore it is likely going to be the club that can guarantee the most game time that win the race for the Spaniard this time around.

ADVERTISEMENT

Luton Town will be wanting to compete at the top end of the division following their relegation, whilst Plymouth Argyle will likely be fighting for survival so it really does just depend which avenue Crystal Palace want their youngster to go down.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Deadline nearing

The transfer deadline this summer falls in about six weeks time on August 30.

Clubs will be hoping to get as many deals as possible done before the season starts, but the reality is some targets don’t become available until after the beginning of the campaign.

This can lead to some clubs having a slower start than they would have liked, but if Palace don’t have any plans to utilise Ozoh in the first team this season then there isn’t any reason why they should be delaying his departure this summer.

This one is certainly one to watch as more and more Championship clubs begin to circle the midfield prospect.