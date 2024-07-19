Cardiff City star free to leave the club after being left out of pre-season squad

Cardiff City star Ryan Wintle is free to leave the club this summer after not being included in the pre-season squad, as per Wales Online

Cardiff City are preparing for another season in the Championship this summer.

Erol Bulut’s side finished mid-table in the second tier last season and they will be hoping to continue the positive trajectory they’ve had since the Turk took over at the club.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Wintle, 27, played 42 Championship games for the Bluebirds last season. He scored twice and assisted another four in the league and has been a regular feature for the club since his loan spell at Blackpool in 2021.

The central midfielder however is now reportedly free to leave the club this summer after being left out of Cardiff City’s pre-season squad to Austria.

A shock transfer

Wintle only signed a new contract at Cardiff City less than a year ago which would have kept him at the club until 2026.

However, now it seems he will not be around this season as Cardiff City look to cut their midfield options during this transfer window.

Wintle has captained the club during his time in Wales and not many expected him to be departing this summer. However, as Cardiff City look to strengthen their squad further it seems a couple of players will need to move the opposite way.

Looking up

Cardiff City only narrowly avoided relegation in the 2022/23 season, so to finish 12th last year was a big improvement and success.

Bulut’s side won’t want to settle there though and there will be hope that they can look to push closer and closer to a top six spot this year.

Their moves so far this summer have been positive, but there is still a long way to go and a lot of work to do before the season gets underway.

They begin their Championship campaign with a home clash against Sunderland next month.