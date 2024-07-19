Birmingham City target to hold talks with League One side over future

Birmingham City-linked Callum Styles will hold talks with Barnsley regarding his future.

Birmingham City are apparently keen on landing the player this summer, according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page. He spent the second-half of last season on loan with Sunderland in the Championship after joining them in January.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Styles, 24, has recently been away with the Hungary national team at Euro 2024 in Germany. However, despite winning their last game against Scotland, they didn’t get out of the group in the end.

New Barnsley boss Darrell Clarke has said, as per the Barnsley Chronicle: “Stylesy has had an extended break. He will do some work by himself this week then he will be back in. I need to sit down with him and see what the plan is moving forward. We need to sit down face to face get his thoughts and my thoughts, then see if they align.”

Latest on Birmingham City target

As Clarke alluded to, Styles has had an extended break but is due to return to Barnsley for pre-season.

He is still under contract at Oakwell until June 2025 meaning he has 12 months left on his deal. He has been with the Tykes since joining them as a youngster in 2018.

Image courtesy of: BERNADETT SZABO/REUTERS.

They risk losing him for free next year if they don’t sell him now or in January.

He played 12 times for Sunderland in the last campaign and they have decided not to sign him permanently.

Styles rose up through the academy ranks at Bury and went on to feature for their first-team on 47 occasions before his switch to Barnsley.

He has since played 151 matches for the Tykes altogether to date and has scored 13 goals. He helped them win promotion from the third tier in his first year there.

He was also loaned out to Millwall in the 2022/23 campaign and featured on 22 occasions for the Lions before heading back up north.

What next for Barnsley man?

Styles’ future at Barnsley will depend on whether he wants to stay put.

Birmingham City have been credited with an interest and time will tell whether they make an official move.