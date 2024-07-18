Free agent to join League One side after Fulham exit

Wigan Athletic are poised to sign Tyrese Francois following his exit from Fulham, according to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X

Wigan Athletic are set to snap up the midfielder on a free transfer as they prepare for another year in League One under Shaun Maloney. They finished 12th in the table last season and were 14 points off the play-offs in the end.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

Francois, 23, cut ties with Fulham at the end of the last campaign after they decided not to extend his contract. He officially became a free agent in late June and has since been weighing up his options as a free agent.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Romano on X, the player is heading to the DW Stadium for a new chapter in his career with the Latics in the Football League. He has ‘agreed’ to the transfer already and will complete his medical ‘shortly’.

Wigan Athletic to sign departed Fulham man

Wigan Athletic could see Francois as someone to bolster their midfield department and give them more competition and depth in that area.

He started his career in Australia before moving over to England as a youngster in 2013.

Image courtesy of: CARL RECINE/REUTERS.

Fulham subsequently landed him and he has since risen up through the academy ranks of the London outfit.

He was a regular for the Whites at various different youth levels and went on to play 11 times for their first-team.

The New South Wales-born man also had loan spells away from Craven Cottage at HNK Gorica in Croatia and Vejle Boldklub in Denmark to get some experience under his belt.

What next for Wigan Athletic target?

Wigan Athletic are now working on a move for Francois ahead of next term.

He would be a decent signing for the Latics if they can get it over the line.

The ex-Australia youth international is a decent age, has potential to get better in the future and will inject more quality into Maloney’s ranks.

Wigan Athletic are in pre-season friendly action on Friday night with an away trip to face Chorley of the National League North.