League One side bring in young defender following Burnley departure

Wigan Athletic have snapped up the defender on a free transfer following his trial spell at the end of last season. He will initially join up with their Under-21’s side with a view to breaking into their first-team in the future.

Image courtesy of: PAUL BURROWS/REUTERS.

Bates, 18, has joined the Latics along with former Clarets teammate Jack Rogers. The pair will be looking to show what they can do in the Professional Development League in the next campaign.

The club’s Academy Manager Jake Campbell has told their website: “We are delighted to have both players join our U21s group. We were really impressed with their attitudes both on and off the field during their time with us last season, and we are looking forward to working with them.”

Shaun Maloney’s side are preparing for another year in League One.

Bates is a centre-back who Wigan Athletic will have high hopes for down the line.

He was previously on scholarship terms at Burnley but they opted against keeping hold of him after their relegation from the Premier League. They went down after finishing in the bottom three with Sheffield United and Luton Town.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The teenager was loaned out by the Clarets to North West Counties side Padiham to get some experience under his belt.

He wasn’t the only player to leave Turf Moor after they slipped out of the top flight. Fellow youngsters like Ackeme Francis-Burrell, Kian Le Fondre, Marcel Lewis, Michael O’Neill, Michael Parker, Renaldo Torraj, Jack Turner, Harry Moss, Sonny Pickup, Dylan Sime, Ollie Sweeney, Lucas Wane, Callum West and Rohan Vaughan also departed.

In terms of the first-team, Jack Cork and Johann Berg Gudmundsson departed along with Charlie Taylor.

Wigan Athletic have delved into the market over recent times to land Dion Rankine, Will Aimson, Calvin Ramsay, Andy Lonergan and Michael Olakigbe to bolster their ranks.

The arrival of both Bates and Rogers so they are keeping one eye on their development squad too.