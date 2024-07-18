Swansea City, Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer

Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer

18 July 2024
2 minute read

AFC Fylde have snapped up Lincoln McFayden following his exit from Swansea City, as announced by their official club website.

The non-league side have decided to sign the defender following his recent trial spell. He featured for them against League One outfit Blackpool.

Swansea City, Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer
Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

McFayden, 22, cut ties with Swansea City this summer after the Championship club decided against extending his deal.

He has told his new team’s website: “I’m delighted for this opportunity, it’s local for me and I’ve been around the Club already and had a look around. I’ve seen the stadium, the place, the fans and the support, so I can’t wait to be here, it’s a great opportunity for me.

“I’ve been at Preston and was there until about four years ago, but I moved away so I’m back here now. It’s easy to get to as I’m local and it’s a great place for my family to come and watch, so I can’t wait to get started here.

“I enjoyed my time at Swansea, I really enjoyed my time there while it lasted and I took a lot from it, but now I’m back here and ready to go.”

1 of 20
Swansea City, Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer

Who is this?

New move for player after Swansea City exit

McFayden rose up through the academy at Preston North End.

ADVERTISEMENT

His switch to AFC Fylde has provided him with the chance to move closer to home.

Swansea City, Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer
Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Chorley-born man was a regular for the Lilywhites at various different youth levels during his time at Deepdale.

However, he left in 2021 when Swansea City came calling for his signature.

He made his debut for the Swans in the same year in a Carabao Cup clash against Reading.

McFayden didn’t play again for the Welsh side though and was loaned out to Penybont earlier this year to get some experience under his belt.

New chapter for departed Swansea City man

He will be looking to make a name for himself at AFC Fylde in the National League under former Carlisle United manager Chris Beech.

McFayden wasn’t the only player to leave Swansea City after the end of last term.

Nathanael Ogbeta, Lewis Webb, Ben Blythe, Josh Carey, Ruben Davies, Kian Jenkins, Kai Ludvigsen, Archie Matthews, Remy Mitchell, Joe Thomas, Charlie Veevers, Jack Cooper, Rohan Davies, Ewan Griffiths and Cameron Llewellyn all left.

Swansea City weighing up move to sign released Rangers striker
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
leeds united, Leeds United retain interest in Sheffield United man despite rejected bids

Leeds United retain interest in Sheffield United man despite rejected bids

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
18 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Stockport County, Hibernian want free agent after Stockport County exit

Hibernian want free agent after Stockport County exit

byHarry Mail
18 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts