Departed Swansea City man snapped up by new club on free transfer

AFC Fylde have snapped up Lincoln McFayden following his exit from Swansea City , as announced by their official club website

The non-league side have decided to sign the defender following his recent trial spell. He featured for them against League One outfit Blackpool.

Image courtesy of: ADAM HOLT/REUTERS.

McFayden, 22, cut ties with Swansea City this summer after the Championship club decided against extending his deal.

He has told his new team’s website: “I’m delighted for this opportunity, it’s local for me and I’ve been around the Club already and had a look around. I’ve seen the stadium, the place, the fans and the support, so I can’t wait to be here, it’s a great opportunity for me.

“I’ve been at Preston and was there until about four years ago, but I moved away so I’m back here now. It’s easy to get to as I’m local and it’s a great place for my family to come and watch, so I can’t wait to get started here.

“I enjoyed my time at Swansea, I really enjoyed my time there while it lasted and I took a lot from it, but now I’m back here and ready to go.”

New move for player after Swansea City exit

McFayden rose up through the academy at Preston North End.

His switch to AFC Fylde has provided him with the chance to move closer to home.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Chorley-born man was a regular for the Lilywhites at various different youth levels during his time at Deepdale.

However, he left in 2021 when Swansea City came calling for his signature.

He made his debut for the Swans in the same year in a Carabao Cup clash against Reading.

McFayden didn’t play again for the Welsh side though and was loaned out to Penybont earlier this year to get some experience under his belt.

New chapter for departed Swansea City man

He will be looking to make a name for himself at AFC Fylde in the National League under former Carlisle United manager Chris Beech.

McFayden wasn’t the only player to leave Swansea City after the end of last term.

Nathanael Ogbeta, Lewis Webb, Ben Blythe, Josh Carey, Ruben Davies, Kian Jenkins, Kai Ludvigsen, Archie Matthews, Remy Mitchell, Joe Thomas, Charlie Veevers, Jack Cooper, Rohan Davies, Ewan Griffiths and Cameron Llewellyn all left.