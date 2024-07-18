Sunderland and Birmingham City to miss out on QPR man to Championship side

Sunderland and Birmingham City have looked at QPR striker Sinclair Armstrong but the player is poised to join Bristol City , according to a report by BristolLive

Sunderland and Birmingham City have both considered a swoop for the Championship attacker in this transfer window. Stoke City have also been credited with an interest in the Republic of Ireland international this summer.

Image courtesy of: PETER CZIBORRA/REUTERS.

Armstrong, 21, has been on the books at QPR since 2020 but is now moving on for a new challenge in his career at Ashton Gate, assuming they can get a deal over the line. He made his international debut last year against the Netherlands.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BristolLive claim Bristol City are set to see off competition from the Blues and the Black Cats to land his signature. He is now due to undergo a medical on Thursday at the Robins’ High Performance Centre training ground.

Sunderland could have seen Armstrong as someone to bolster their attacking department.

Birmingham City are in League One but are making some ambitious signings. However, it would have been a surprise to see the forward drop down a league.

Image courtesy of: ISABEL INFANTES/REUTERS.

Landing the Dublin-born man will be a big statement of intent by Bristol City as they prepare for their first full campaign under former MK Dons and Oxford United boss Liam Manning.

Armstrong will be an eye-catching addition and has a lot of potential.

He started his career at Cherry Orchard and Shamrock Rovers before QPR landed him four years ago.

The Hoops loaned him out to Torquay United and Aldershot Town in non-league to help him get some experience under his belt.

He has since made 65 appearances for the London club in all competitions and has scored four goals.

What next for QPR man?

A switch to Bristol City beckons for Armstrong now, despite attention from Sunderland, Birmingham City and Stoke City.

The trio will all need to pursue alternative targets in his position over the next few weeks.

A change of scene could do with the youngster good. First up for the Robins is an away trip to Hull City on 10th August.