Stoke City in transfer battle with Bundesliga clubs despite firm stance

Stoke City have received interest from Bundesliga clubs in pursuit of Jun-Ho Bae despite not wanting to sell him, as per TEAMtalk

Stoke City are in a big battle to keep their star at the club this summer.

Steven Schumacher’s side see him as one of their key players and despite top tier interest from abroad, they remain committed to not selling him this summer.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Bae, 20, played 38 Championship games for the Potters last season. He scored twice and assisted a further five goals and was one of their brightest prospects last year.

The versatile attacker can play on either flank, as well as in midfield and he has already played twice for the South Korean national team.

His top performances drummed up interest from the Netherlands. Feyenoord were the main club linked, but a report from England claimed Stoke City are not wanting to sell him this summer. It went onto state that only top offers would be entertained.

Now, a new update has said that whilst the Feyenoord interest is genuine, the Dutch giants are now joined by several Bundesliga clubs who are eyeing a deal for the youngster this summer.

Standing firm

All of this interest is a sign that Stoke City are doing something right in their recruitment. They’ve identified a big prospect and have put themselves in a position where they either make a good profit, or they keep a strong player in their squad for another year.

Image courtesy of: AGUSTIN MARCARIAN/REUTERS.

Bae is a top talent, but he is still very young. The 20-year-old could maybe benefit from another season in the Championship before making the step up to a top tier elsewhere.

The Potters are clearly in no rush to sell him and that’s positive for supporters. However, it will be interesting to see if any interested clubs lodge a bid big enough for Stoke City to entertain this summer.

Seeking improvements

Stoke City will be hoping to build on last season.

They finished 17th and at one stage appeared to be in a relegation dogfight.

Schumacher’s side ended the season well and went five games unbeaten. But, they will need to show more quality and consistency if they want to climb towards the top half this time around.

Keeping Bae at the club would help them on their way, but even without the South Korean, Schumacher will know the importance of hitting the ground running this season.