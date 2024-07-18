Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday man Di’Shon Bernard is close to extending his stay at Hillsborough this summer despite question marks over his future, as per The Star

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to continue the momentum they gathered at the end of last season into the start of the new campaign.

Danny Rohl’s side survived relegation and will be playing second tier football again this year.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Owls have wasted no time this summer and have strengthened their squad signifcantly, however question marks have surrounded Bernard’s future at the club.

He signed for Sheffield Wednesday last summer and only signed a one year deal. Reports broke after last season that several clubs were interested in the defender and whilst contract talks were ongoing, his future remained up in the air.

Now, it seems talks have finally progressed and a fresh update claims Bernard is set to pen a new deal at the club and remain a Sheffield Wednesday player for this season.

A positive sign

Rohl’s side have managed to fend off Championship interest to secure Bernard for at least another year, and it is once again another sign that Rohl has the club heading in the right direction.

The central defender played 32 times for the Owls last season, scoring twice in the Championship.

He has previous Football League experience having spent time at both Portsmouth and Hull City in League One and the Championship respectively.

Bernard has spent this summer at the Copa America where he made two appearances for Jamaica and he is expected to join up with Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season squad shortly.

The season ahead

The Owls have gone up in everyone’s estimations over the past 6 months.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Many are now tipping them to go from relegation battlers to a top half finish in just one summer under Rohl.

They’ve had a busy summer so far and will likely still look to add another couple of names to their squad before the deadline.

However, despite this it will be interesting to see if they all manage to gel by the start of the season, or whether it takes some time for the new crop of players to adjust to each other and the methods of Rohl.