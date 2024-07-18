sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims

Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims

18 July 2024
2 minute read

Sheffield Wednesday man Di’Shon Bernard is close to extending his stay at Hillsborough this summer despite question marks over his future, as per The Star.

Sheffield Wednesday are hoping to continue the momentum they gathered at the end of last season into the start of the new campaign.

Danny Rohl’s side survived relegation and will be playing second tier football again this year.

sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Owls have wasted no time this summer and have strengthened their squad signifcantly, however question marks have surrounded Bernard’s future at the club.

He signed for Sheffield Wednesday last summer and only signed a one year deal. Reports broke after last season that several clubs were interested in the defender and whilst contract talks were ongoing, his future remained up in the air.

Now, it seems talks have finally progressed and a fresh update claims Bernard is set to pen a new deal at the club and remain a Sheffield Wednesday player for this season.

1 of 20
sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims

Who is this?

A positive sign

Rohl’s side have managed to fend off Championship interest to secure Bernard for at least another year, and it is once again another sign that Rohl has the club heading in the right direction.

The central defender played 32 times for the Owls last season, scoring twice in the Championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has previous Football League experience having spent time at both Portsmouth and Hull City in League One and the Championship respectively.

Bernard has spent this summer at the Copa America where he made two appearances for Jamaica and he is expected to join up with Sheffield Wednesday’s pre-season squad shortly.

The season ahead

The Owls have gone up in everyone’s estimations over the past 6 months.

sheffield wednesday, Sheffield Wednesday man nearing contract extension, report claims
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Many are now tipping them to go from relegation battlers to a top half finish in just one summer under Rohl.

They’ve had a busy summer so far and will likely still look to add another couple of names to their squad before the deadline.

However, despite this it will be interesting to see if they all manage to gel by the start of the season, or whether it takes some time for the new crop of players to adjust to each other and the methods of Rohl.

Striker wants Sheffield Wednesday move amid QPR, Birmingham City interest
Author
Thomas Kelly-Hansford
Previous Article
Wigan Athletic, Free agent to join League One side after Fulham exit

Free agent to join League One side after Fulham exit

byHarry Mail
18 July 2024
2 minute read
Next Article
Derby County, Player finds new home following Derby County departure

Player finds new home following Derby County departure

byHarry Mail
18 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts