Sheffield United midfielder linked with move to Belgium

Sheffield United man Ismaila Coulibaly is wanted by Belgium top tier club Beerschot this summer, as per Gazet van Antwerpen

Sheffield United are gearing up for another year in the Championship.

Chris Wilder’s side are back in the second tier following their relegation from the top flight last season.

The Blades are in dire need of finding some stability and they will be hoping this year they can build on stronger foundations.

Coulibaly, 23, spent last season on loan in Sweden playing for AIK. He featured in 13 games across all competitions for the Swedish club, scoring two and assisting one in the league.

He joined Sheffield United from Sarpsborg in 2020 but was immediately loaned out to Beerschot in Belgium.

The midfielder is yet to really feature for the Blades’ first team and again this summer could be on the move.

It has been reported that his former club Beerschot are in talks with Sheffield United over striking another deal to see the midfielder return to Belgium this summer.

Cutting their losses

Sheffield United are yet to see the best of Coulibaly and it seems they may never be able to do so given the interest again this summer.

The report doesn’t state whether the interest is a loan move or for a permanent deal, but it does hint again at Coulibaly leaving England instead of being a part of the Blades’ plans.

Beerschot have just been promoted back to the top tier in Belgium and they will be looking to re-establish themselves at the top level.

It will be interesting to see if Wilder’s side allow Coulibaly to depart again, or whether they try and utilise him consistently this season.

Finding stability

Sheffield United finished second last time they were in the Championship.

However, as proven last year, they failed to make the jump up to the Premier League and they were soon back down in the second tier.

Their summer window has been stop-start so far due to ongoing takeover talk. However, the recent signing of Callum O’Hare is a good addition and fans will be hoping he is the first of a few between now and the start of the campaign.

Wilder’s side tend to always be in and around the top six, however this season it may not be the end of the world if they just find their feet before trying to return to the Premier League.