Player training with League One side after Rotherham United exit

Bristol Rovers are letting the defender train with them as they prepare for the start of the new League One season. They are gearing up for their first full campaign under the guidance of former Exeter City and Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor.

Morrison, 33, cut ties with the Millers following their relegation to the Championship and his contract officially expired in late June. He has since been weighing up his options as a free agent as he hunts for a new home.

In this latest update regarding his situation, BristolLive claim the Gas are taking a look at him. They have a few pre-season friendlies coming up against the likes of Plymouth Argyle and Cardiff City, having already played non-league trio Melksham Town, Bath City and Yeovil Town recently.

Bristol Rovers will have a decision to make as to whether to offer Morrison a deal.

He has made over 450 appearances in his career to date and would inject experience into their ranks.

Rotherham United signed him in January 2023 and he went on to play 32 games for the Yorkshire club in all competitions. However, he couldn’t prevent them from relegation last term as they finished in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Birmingham City.

Morrison started out at Plymouth Argyle before joining Swindon Town as a youngster.

He went on to make 60 outings for the Robins, as well as having a loan spell away from Wiltshire at Southend United to get some experience, before stints at Reading, Huddersfield Town and Cardiff City.

The centre-back was a hit during his time with the latter and played 295 games for the Bluebirds, chipping in with 33 goals.

Morrison played in the Premier League during his days at the Cardiff City Stadium.

What next?

Bristol Rovers are letting him train with them right now which will help him maintain his fitness levels.

The Gas will eventually need to decide what to do with him with the new season on the horizon.