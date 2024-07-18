Free agent on trial at Bristol Rovers after leaving QPR

Bristol Rovers have taken Micah Anthony on trial following his exit from QPR , as per a report by BristolLive

Bristol Rovers are casting their eyes over the young winger as they weigh up a potential swoop. He played in their most recent pre-season friendly against Yeovil Town of the National League.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

Anthony, 20, cut ties with QPR at the end of last season after they decided not to hand him an extension. His contract with the Championship side officially expired in late June and he has since been considering his options.

As per a report by BristolLive, the Gas are now taking a look at him as they gear up for another year in League One. They are preparing for their first full campaign under the guidance of former Exeter City and Rotherham United boss Matt Taylor and are in the hunt for some new signings over the coming weeks.

Bristol Rovers have a decision to make about whether to sign Anthony.

He has been on the books at QPR for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The youngster has been a regular for the Hoops at various different youth levels, mainly their Under-18’s and Under-21’s over recent times.

He never made a senior appearance for the London club though and was loaned out to Hanwell Town in non-league to get some experience under his belt last year.

A move to Bristol Rovers would be a decent one for him as it would mean he would be staying in the Football League.

What next for Bristol Rovers

It remains to be seen how long the Gas will have Anthony on trial for.

In the meantime, he will be eager to impress and show what he can do.

The player is young, has plenty of time on his side and potential to get better in the future.

Bristol Rovers’ first game of the new season is a home clash against Northampton Town on 10th August. They then face Cardiff City in the Carabao Cup a few days later.