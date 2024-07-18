Newport County cast eyes over striker who left QPR at the end of last season

Newport County are taking a look at Hamzad Kargbo on trial after his exit from QPR , as detailed in a report by the South Wales Argus

Newport County are casting their eyes over the striker over pre-season as they prepare for another year in League Two. They have turned to former Swansea City coach Nelson Jardim as their new manager after cutting ties with Graham Coughlan earlier this summer.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Kargbo, 22, was released by QPR at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his contract. His deal officially expired at the end of June and he has been weighing up his options over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the South Wales Argus, the Exiles have played him in their recent friendlies against Undy and Pontypridd. They will eventually have a decision to make as to whether to sign him or not.

Newport County could see Kargbo as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He wasn’t the only player to leave QPR after last term. They also parted company with the likes of Aaron Drewe, Albert Adomah, Andrew Dozzell, Osman Kakay and Asmir Begovic, among others.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Kargbo rose up through the academy ranks of the Hoops and was a regular for the London club at various different youth levels over recent years.

The forward has also had loan spells away in non-league at Southend United and Oxford City to get some experience under his belt.

He never made a senior appearance for QPR though and they opted to release him with his pathway into their starting XI blocked.

What next for Newport County trialist?

It remains to be seen at this stage whether Newport County will land him and they will be mulling over a decision.

He would give them something different in his position if they were to bring him in.

The Exiles have upcoming friendlies against the likes of Barry, Bristol City, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford before their opening day away clash against Cheltenham Town on Saturday 10th August.