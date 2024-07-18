newport

Newport County cast eyes over striker who left QPR at the end of last season

18 July 2024
2 minute read

Newport County are taking a look at Hamzad Kargbo on trial after his exit from QPR, as detailed in a report by the South Wales Argus.

Newport County are casting their eyes over the striker over pre-season as they prepare for another year in League Two. They have turned to former Swansea City coach Nelson Jardim as their new manager after cutting ties with Graham Coughlan earlier this summer.

QPR, Newport County cast eyes over striker who left QPR at the end of last season
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Kargbo, 22, was released by QPR at the end of last season after they decided not to extend his contract. His deal officially expired at the end of June and he has been weighing up his options over recent times.

In this latest update regarding his situation by the South Wales Argus, the Exiles have played him in their recent friendlies against Undy and Pontypridd. They will eventually have a decision to make as to whether to sign him or not.

1 of 20
QPR, Newport County cast eyes over striker who left QPR at the end of last season

Who is this?

Newport County cast eyes over departed QPR man

Newport County could see Kargbo as someone to add more competition and depth to their attacking department.

He wasn’t the only player to leave QPR after last term. They also parted company with the likes of Aaron Drewe, Albert Adomah, Andrew Dozzell, Osman Kakay and Asmir Begovic, among others.

QPR, Newport County cast eyes over striker who left QPR at the end of last season
Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Kargbo rose up through the academy ranks of the Hoops and was a regular for the London club at various different youth levels over recent years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The forward has also had loan spells away in non-league at Southend United and Oxford City to get some experience under his belt.

He never made a senior appearance for QPR though and they opted to release him with his pathway into their starting XI blocked.

What next for Newport County trialist?

It remains to be seen at this stage whether Newport County will land him and they will be mulling over a decision.

He would give them something different in his position if they were to bring him in.

The Exiles have upcoming friendlies against the likes of Barry, Bristol City, Kidderminster Harriers and Hereford before their opening day away clash against Cheltenham Town on Saturday 10th August.

Free agent on trial at Bristol Rovers after leaving QPR
Author
Harry Mail
Harry Mail has worked for The72 since 2017 and is based in the North West. He has also written for the Yorkshire Evening Post, The Star and Lancashire Evening Post among other sites since graduating from Sheffield Hallam University with a degree in Sports Journalism. For contact, please reach out on Twitter (@Harry_Mail1).
Previous Article
coventry city, Coventry City seek top tier Frenchman but face competition

Coventry City seek top tier Frenchman but face competition

byThomas Kelly-Hansford
18 July 2024
2 minute read
Related Posts