Free agent joins new team following end of Preston North End spell

The non-league side have been taking a look at the youngster on trial recently and he featured for them in a pre-season friendly against Carlisle United of League Two, as well as in their game against Carlisle City.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Wilkinson, 18, cut ties with Preston earlier this summer after they decided not to hand him a new deal. He will now be playing his football in the Northern Premier League.

He has found himself a new home at Workington ahead of their clash against Morecambe this weekend and has told their website: “I’m very happy to have signed for Workington as it is a great club that I can see myself succeeding at. Everybody here has been very welcoming and I look forward to the upcoming season to see what we can achieve together. COYR.”

New home for departed Preston North End man

Wilkinson will be eager to get plenty of game time under his belt next term.

He has been on the books at Preston for his whole career to date and rose up through their academy ranks.

The centre-back has been on scholarship terms for the past two years and didn’t make a senior appearance for Ryan Lowe’s side.

His contract at Deepdale came to an end this summer and the Championship outfit made the tough decision not to keep hold him.

He wasn’t the only player to head out the exit door. Alan Browne, Lewis Leigh, Ben Woodburn, Greg Cunningham, Callum Havard, Charlie Goldsmith, Ellis Horan, Ethan Eccleston and Izac Khan also departed, whilst Liam Millar went back to FC Basel following the end of his loan.

What next for Preston North End?

Preston fell short of the play-offs again in the last campaign and will hope to sneak into the top six next time around.

Their various player exits have freed up space and funds in their ranks to bring in new faces.

They have signed Sam Greenwood on loan from fellow second tier outfit Leeds United, as well as Iceland international Stefán Teitur Þórðarson from Silkeborg.