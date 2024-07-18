Middlesbrough outline priority position as they seek transfer reinforcements

Middlesbrough are hoping to add more depth and quality to their squad before the deadline day next month, as per Boro News

Middlesbrough have made a strong start to the summer transfer window this time around.

Michael Carrick’s side narrowly missed out on a top six finish last season and they will be hoping to bridge that gap and get over the line next season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Boro have already made several new additions to their squad. Luke Ayling was brought back to the Riverside and he was followed by Delano Burgzorg and Aidan Morris who have also joined the club over the past month or so.

Transfer business has slowed for Carrick’s side in recent weeks, but an update has shed light as to why and has reassured fans that more additions will be targeted this summer.

Boro News, via reporter Graeme Bailey, have said Boro are likely to make more signings before next month’s deadline. They state a left winger and striker is said to be one of the positions of focus for Middlesbrough and the foreign market will be explored as they seek the best deal possible.

However, they go on to say that Boro may wait until nearer the deadline to strike more reinforcements as they wait and see who becomes available once the season gets underway.

Patience is key

Carrick’s side have had a good window so far, but do need a couple of more bodies adding to their squad.

It sounds as if this is likely to happen so that shouldn’t be a concern, but they will have to be ready to strike when their targets become available to avoid missing out.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

As the deadline nears there is less and less time to negotiate deals and that means missing out on a target can lead to panic and ultimately either signing the wrong player, or nobody at all.

Learning from mistakes

Carrick’s side have started slow in the past two seasons now. Carrick managed to take his side from around the relegation zone to a top six finish in his first season in charge and last season it was another slow start which led to them missing out on a top six spot.

They will need to adapt how they approach the opening games to ensure this doesn’t happen again and it will be hoped getting a few transfer deals done early will have helped the squad settle which should boost their chances of positives results early on.

Either way, Carrick’s side should be in the mix for a play-off spot this season and fans will be eager to see if this year is the year they can finally go one step further and make a Premier League return for the first time since 2017.