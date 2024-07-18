Celtic attacker eyed by Mansfield Town

Mansfield Town are casting their eyes over Celtic attacker Ben Quinn on trial, as detailed in a report by The Chad

Mansfield Town are considering a swoop for the winger this summer as they prepare for life in League One under Nigel Clough. They were promoted from League Two last season along with Stockport County, Wrexham and Crawley Town.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Quinn, 19, is the nephew of the Stags’ midfielder Stephen Quinn and could now link up with his uncle if they decide to move for him.

As per a report by The Chad, he scored as Clough’s side won 7-0 away at NCEL Division One neighbours Retford United earlier this week on Tuesday night. American striker Eric McWoods also featured.

Mansfield Town have delved into the market so far to bring in Keanu Baccus, Deji Oshilaja, Frazer Blake-Tracey and Lee Gregory to bolster their ranks. They have the chance to bring in more new faces over the coming weeks.

Mansfield Town eye Celtic attacker

Mansfield Town will ultimately have a decision to make regarding whether to pursue a deal for Quinn.

He would give them more competition and depth in attacking areas.

Image courtesy of: LEE SMITH/REUTERS.

The prospect has potential to develop down the line so could be a useful signing for the future for the Nottinghamshire outfit.

Quinn is under contract at Celtic for another 12 months and his deal expires in 2025.

The Dublin-born man, who is a Republic of Ireland youth international, started his career with spells at Cherry Orchard and St Patrick’s Athletic before moving over to Scotland.

He has since been a key player for the Hoops’ B team in the Scottish Lowland league, which is the fifth tier of Scottish football.

Quinn has made 58 appearances in all competitions at that level and has scored 23 goals, as well as chipping in with nine assists.

What next for Mansfield Town trialist?

He has never played for Celtic’s first-team and his pathway into their starting XI under Brendan Rodgers is blocked by the abundance of options that they have at their disposal in his position.

Therefore, a switch to Mansfield Town in some capacity could be a shrewd move for the player and a chance to show what he can do in England.