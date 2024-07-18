Leeds United could let 26-year-old leave on loan amid strong interest

Leeds United could let Max Wober leave on loan this summer despite their preference to sell, as per Rheinische Post

Leeds United are in the midst of another busy summer transfer window.

Their failure to get promoted last season has seen several of their first team players linked with moves away.

Daniel Farke’s side were expected to have to lose some of their first team talents this summer, and it seems a few more may be on the way out in the coming weeks.

Wober, 26, spent last season on loan in the Bundesliga. He played 25 league games for Borussia Monchengladbach, scoring two and assisting three from midfield.

Wober made the move to Elland Road from RB Salzburg in Austria and played 16 Premier League games for the Whites as they were relegated to the Championship.

He is set to return to Elland Road this summer following his loan spell away. The Whites want to sell him permanently this summer and they will hold out on a deal to do so. Previous reports have suggested Leeds United want around £12.5m for him this summer.

However, Gladbach want to resign him this summer despite being unable to afford the asking price.

Reports from Germany claim that Leeds United will hold out on a permanent sale, but if no suitable buyer comes in they may be forced to loan him out again at the end of the window and that is when a move back to Gladbach would become a possibility.

Setting their stall out

It’s important Leeds United recoup as much money as possible from these types of players this summer.

It would allow them to have the best chance possible in retaining some of the figures who featured regularly for them last season.

Wober spent the summer playing for Austria at the EUROs and it was always unlikely he would return to Yorkshire and play in the second tier for Farke’s side.

Leeds United have already reduced their asking price once and they will be hoping someone comes in willing to match their new fee as soon as possible.

Looking ahead

Farke’s side were just one game away from an immediate return to the top flight last season.

There is every chance Leeds United will once again be in the mix for promotion this season, but this time they will want to do so automatically as opposed to leaving it to the fate of the play-offs.

Their squad may not be fully settled by the time the season kicks off, but they will be hoping to get as much business done by then as possible to give them the best chance possible of starting strong from the off.