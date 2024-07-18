leeds united, Leeds United retain interest in Sheffield United man despite rejected bids

18 July 2024
Leeds United are still keen on signing Sheffield United’s Jayden Bogle despite having two bids rejected already, as per The Star.

Leeds United are searching for defensive reinforcements due to recent departures from their squad.

Daniel Farke’s side have been forced to let go several first team players this summer, but they will need to replace some of them in order to remain in contention for promotion this season.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

The Whites narrowly missed out on promotion last time around. They lost to Southampton in the play-off final after finishing 3rd in the Championship just outside of the automatic promotion spots.

Now they are building towards next season and one man they hold strong interest in is Bogle.

The 23-year-old right back played 34 Premier League games for the Blades last season, scoring three goals along the way.

He has already made 50 top flight appearances during his career and has a wealth of second tier experience as well having previously been at Derby County.

Bogle has 115 Championship games under his belt already, scoring eight goals and assisting another 16 during his time in the second tier.

Leeds United have already seen two bids rejected for Bogle this summer, but the defender is said to be keen on a move to Elland Road and it has been claimed he has no intention of signing a new deal at Bramall Lane past next year.

This is a positive sign for the Whites as reports suggest they retain their interest despite being knocked back and Bogle’s stance may well just force Sheffield United’s hand this summer.

The right addition

Bogle would bring plenty of experience with him whilst also still having potential to fulfill.

Image courtesy of: JOHN CLIFTON/REUTERS.

The 23-year-old has been involved in several promotion pushes in the Championship to date and the pressures and challenges of that wouldn’t phase him should he make the move to Leeds United this summer.

In the past he has been given freedom to join the attacks and he has therefore contributed to a fair few goals in the Championship, particularly during his time at the Rams and if Farke can find a way to bring that out of him again he would have a very strong talent on his hands.

Looking forward

Leeds United will be eyeing up promotion again this season.

Despite having seen several key players depart, Farke will still be hoping to be in the mix this time around.

However, their squad is still someway off completion and whilst Bogle would see them take a step in the right direction, they would still need a few more additions this summer.

Leeds United are certainly a club to keep an eye on over the next few weeks as the transfer business at Elland Road is showing no signs of slowing.

