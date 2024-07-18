Leeds United face challenge to sell defender as Bundesliga club seek loan

Leeds United may struggle to sell Rasmus Kristensen as Eintracht Frankfurt prefer a loan move, as per Hessenschau

Leeds United find themselves in another battle to strike the right deal on a departure this summer.

The Whites have already seen a handful of first team players depart Elland Road in the past couple of weeks and now another may be on his way out.

Image courtesy of: TONY OBRIEN/REUTERS.

Kristensen, 27, played 29 Serie A games for Roma last season. The Danish right back contributed to three league goals in Italy and has since returned to Leeds United this summer.

He played 26 Premier League games for the Whites during their relegation season, scoring three and assisting one in the top flight during the 2022/23 season.

He has been linked with a move away extensively this summer. Danish giants FC Midtjylland were said to be keen, but the Danish international turned down a move there.

More recently, Frankfurt are reportedly interested in striking a deal for the defender. However, Leeds United are wanting to sell him and a fee of around £8.5m has been mentioned. But, the German club are interested in a loan move.

The report states for a loan deal to happen there would have to be an option or obligation to buy in the loan deal this summer.

Taking what they can get

Leeds United could do with the transfer fee here and now given their current position. However, if the only way they can shift Kristensen is a loan move then that’s how it will have to be.

The defender is very unlikely to want to play in the Championship, especially given the top flight interest in him already this summer and that puts Frankfurt in a strong position going forward.

Leeds United could hold out to see if any other club pop up with interest, but at the moment it seems their best option is a loan move for the Danish international.

Moving forward

Daniel Farke’s side won’t miss Kristensen and he is the type of player they should be looking to move on this summer.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

They survived just fine without him last season and in a time where they need to recoup funds, selling those that didn’t feature over those that played a positive role would be the preferred route.

However, it does seem some of the more consistent features in their squad may still be on the way out this summer.

Leeds United are once again set for a big turnover in players this summer and whilst they will still have a strong squad for the Championship, it remains to be seen whether they will have enough to compete for the top two spots this season.