Leeds United attacker holds talks with two top tier clubs as transfer nears

Leeds United attacker Crysencio Summerville’s agent has held talks with both Chelsea and Rennes over a potential transfer this summer, as per TEAMtalk

Leeds United are preparing for more departures before this summer window’s deadline.

Daniel Farke’s side have already said goodbye to several first team players this summer with the likes of Archie Gray, Charlie Cresswell, Glen Kamara and Diego Llorente moving onto pastures new.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Summerville has been another name widely linked with a move away and those links have been persistent and are showing no signs of going anywhere.

The 22-year-old attacker played 46 Championship games last season, scoring 20 goals and assisting another nine.

The former Dutch youth international joined from Feyenoord and came through the ranks at Elland Road before featuring for them in the Premier League.

He has been linked with a handful of different clubs this summer, but the most recent was Rennes in Ligue 1 yesterday.

Now, a new report has claimed Summerville’s representatives have already held talks with Chelsea and Rennes as they try and seek a move away from Leeds United this summer.

The report goes on to say people within the club have accepted the fact Summerville is likely to leave and the Whites are ready to name their price upon an enquiry being made. That price is thought to be around £30-35m.

Only one outcome

It seems very unlikely Summerville will be a Leeds United player beyond this summer transfer window.

Image courtesy of: CRAIG BROUGH/REUTERS.

He has already proven what he can do in the second tier and given he has top flight experience already it isn’t a huge risk for the likes of Chelsea to pursuit a deal.

It would be a big blow to Farke’s side though as they would lose a large proportion of their goal contributions from last season and it would mean someone else in their ranks would have to step up this season.

Looking ahead

It will be interesting to see who Leeds United target to replace Summerville if he does depart this summer.

They may also lose Willy Gnonto and that would mean attacking reinforcements would be crucial if they want to target promotion this season.

Farke should be trusted with getting his side prepared despite the external factors which may be seen as a distraction for some of their squad.

The German boss has a good history at this level and if he can just find a bit more consistency from his team this season then there is every chance they will be a Premier League team again before long.