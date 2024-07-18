Hull City offered chance to sign international midfielder, Oxford United also keen

Hull City have been offered the opportunity to sign Olimpija Ljubljana midfielder Timi Max Elsnik for a feasible £1.25m fee according to the Mirror.

Hull City are preparing for their fourth straight Championship campaign next season following promotion from League One back in 2021.

Image courtesy of: THILO SCHMUELGEN/REUTERS.

The Tigers fell short of their bid for a play-off spot last term, ultimately leading to the sacking of Liam Rosenior, but are now seemingly moving in the right direction to try again under the leadership of new boss Tim Walter.

There has not been too much movement in terms of incomings so far this summer, though that may now be about to change according to the The Mirror who have reported that Slovenia international Elsnik has been made available to them.

Oxford United are also said to have shown loose interest, whilst Dinamo Zagreb and Pisa have already failed with bids.

Slovenia surprised spectators at this year’s European Championships, progressing through the group stage and taking Portugal to penalties before ultimately being knocked out, and the 26-year-old offered to Hull City was one of their standout players.

Elsnik started all four matches for his nation in Germany, registering one assist in that time to go alongside his combative displays from the middle of the park.

Elsnik’s journey

Despite currently plying his trade in the Prva Liga, Slovenia’s top flight, the Olimpia man is a product of Derby County’s academy.

He traded the Aluminij youth system for the Rams’ academy in 2015 prior to making his senior bow for the East Midlands outfit the following year.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Elsnik made a total of three appearances for Derby County, memorably scoring two penalties in the same shootout during a victory over Carlisle United in the EFL Cup, but never featured in the league before his departure.

The Slovenian spent time on loan with Swindon Town, Mansfield Town and Northampton Town prior to being released in 2019 – Olimpia then snapped him up on a free transfer in January 2020 and he has continued his development ever since.

Now captain of the Prva Liga outfit, Elsnik has racked up 158 appearances during which he has scored 27 goals and registered 19 assists.

A good handful of those appearances have come in European competitions too, namely qualifying rounds for the Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League plus five in the ECL itself.

He recorded five goal contributions throughout those matches, four of which were in the Champions League qualifiers. It is safe to say he has a pretty impressive track record on the big stage.

The Tigers’ transfer business so far…

Hull City made the loan signing of Ryan Giles permanent this summer and he remains the Yorkshire outfit’s only arrival this summer.

Despite having only just made his move permanent, Giles is reportedly likely to leave the club already. Middlesbrough had been keen earlier in the window, but there has been no further movement as of yet.

Outgoings have been plentiful for the Tigers with 12 squad members having already departed and more to be expected.

Star centre-back Jacob Greaves sealed a big-money move to newly promoted Premier League side Ipswich Town.

Greaves is joined by Ozan Tufan and Ryan Allsop as the only departures that have returned a fee for Walter’s side, they joined Trabzonspor and Birmingham City respectively.

Adama Traore, Ryan Woods, Greg Docherty and Billy Sharp all left on free transfers joining Amed SK, Exeter City, Charlton Athletic and Doncaster Rovers.

Callum Jones secured a loan move to Morecambe, whilst Aaron Connolly, Cyrus Christie, Vaughn Covil and David Robson are all yet to find a club since being released.

To top it off, Jaden Philogene is on the verge of returning to Aston Villa on a permanent basis.

On the bright side, the Tigers should have a handy transfer kitty to dip into this window which makes smart signings like Elsnik all the more possible.