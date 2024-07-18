Huddersfield Town set sights on move for 21-year-old

Huddersfield Town are keen on landing the midfielder on a temporary basis as they hunt for signings under former Cheltenham Town, Barnsley and Swansea City boss Michael Duff. They were relegated to League One last season along with Birmingham City and Rotherham United.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Hodge, 21, spent the second-half of the last campaign with QPR in the Championship and made eight appearances for the Hoops, scoring one goal. He has now returned to Wolves for pre-season but is being linked with another exit now.

According to Football Insider, the Terriers are working on a potential move for him now as they look to gain an immediate promotion back from the third tier. His contract at Molineux expires in June 2027 so he has plenty of time left with the Premier League side.

Huddersfield Town want Wolves man

Huddersfield Town could see Hodge as someone to add more competition to their midfield department.

A temporary switch to the John Smith’s Stadium would help him get some regular game time under his belt.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

The Manchester-born man started his career at Manchester City and rose up through the academy ranks at the Etihad Stadium.

He was a regular for City at various different youth levels and was loaned out to Derry City in 2021.

Hodge never played a senior game for Pep Guardiola’s side though and left permanently three years ago to join Wolves.

The Republic of Ireland youth international has since made 13 outings for the Midlands outfit.

He was given the green light to head out on loan for the first time in January when QPR came calling.

What next for Huddersfield Town target?

Hodge may now drop into the third tier to link up with Huddersfield Town.

The Terriers are looking to go up though so this could be an exciting time to sign for the West Yorkshire club.

Their first game of the new season is a tricky away trip to London Road to face Peterborough United.