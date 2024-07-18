Hibernian want free agent after Stockport County exit

Hibernian are keen on Jordan Smith following his exit from Stockport County , according to reporter Alan Nixon on his Patreon page.

The Scottish Premiership side could try and lure the goalkeeper across the border this summer as they hunt for signings under new boss David Gray. Stockport County decided to release him following their promotion from League Two under Dave Challinor.

Smith, 29, saw his contract at Edgeley Park officially expire in late June and he has been weighing up his next move in the game as a free agent over recent weeks. He has a big decision to make on where to go next ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

In this latest update regarding his situation by journalist Nixon on his Patreon page, the player has emerged on the radar of Hibs. They sacked former Sheffield United and Millwall player Nick Montgomery in May after a poor run of form.