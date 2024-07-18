Derby County knocked back in attempt to sign goalkeeper, reporter claims

Derby County are on the lookout to improve their goalkeeping department this summer, and Swedish shot stopper Widell-Zetterstrom is seemingly on their radar.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

The Rams have just one senior goalkeeper within their ranks at present following the release of Joe Wildsmith, who has since joined West Brom, and Scott Loach’s retirement.

Josh Vickers reunited with Paul Warne last summer having signed from Rotherham United where the pair had previously worked together, and as things stand his only competition for a starting spot is from those in the academy.

Football reporter Kristoffersson has stated today, however, that Warne is attempting to lure Djurgarden’s first-choice keeper to Pride Park.

The 26-year-old, who made his international debut for Sweden last year, is reportedly of interest to several clubs and Derby County are one of those to have submitted an offer.

Djurgarden have rejected the Rams’ opening bid with both parties said to be ‘far apart’ on their valuation of the player at this moment in time, although manager Bosse Andersson has admitted that if the right offer was received then a deal could perhaps be done.

Who is Widell-Zitterstrom?

A product of IFK Lidingo’s youth system, Widell-Zitterstrom made the move to Djurgarden in 2018 before immediately returning on loan to Lidingo.

From 2019 onwards, the Sweden international has been an ever-present for the Allsvenskan side and racked up a total of 110 appearances.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

He has featured 13 times in both the Europa Conference League and its qualifiers, keeping four clean sheets and conceding 16 goals.

Standing at 6ft6inc, he is a towering presence in net and has been one of his division’s standout performers this year.

A head injury sustained in 2020 saw him out of action for a number of months prior to making his Djurgarden debut and Widell-Zetterstrom has since worn a Petr Cech-like head guard as a result.

The former Lidingo man was called up to represent his nation in January of last year, featuring for 45 minutes in a 2-1 friendly victory over Iceland.

Out of contract in December 2025, the Rams will surely be hoping they can strike a cut-price deal.

Derby County ’s transfer activity so far…

Ben Osborn, Kayden Jackson, Jerry Yates, Kenzo Goudmijn and Ebou Adams are the five new arrivals at this stage, four of which are permanent deals besides the loan capture of Yates.

Louie Sibley, Joe Wildsmith, Korey Smith and Conor Hourihane have all left the club as free agents joining Oxford United, West Brom, Cambridge United and Barnsley respectively.

Dwight Gayle and Martyn Waghorn were also released but are yet to find new teams, whilst Loach confirmed his retirement upon the expiry of his deal at Pride Park.

Clearly short of options between the sticks, the potential arrival of Widell-Zetterstrom would surely be a welcome arrival this summer.