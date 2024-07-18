Crawley Town chase top flight goalkeeper

Crawley Town are eyeing a deal for Hibernian goalkeeper Joe Wollacott this summer, as per Alan Nixon

Crawley Town are gearing up for life in League One following their promotion last time out.

They finished 7th in League Two and managed to win the play-offs in spectacular fashion last season.

Scott Lindsay’s side beat MK Dons 8-1 over two legs before dismissing of Crewe Alexandra 2-0 at Wembley to secure their spot in the third tier.

But now they must strengthen appropriately and it seems a goalkeeper addition is on the cards.

Wollacott, 27, played just eight games in Scotland last season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

He was at Charlton Athletic before that and he made 16 League One appearances for the Addicks, keeping four clean sheets.

Wollacott was also a regular for Swindon Town in League Two during the 2021/22 season where he made 37 fourth tier outings and kept 11 clean sheets.

This summer he has been eyed by Stevenage already, however they opted against pursuing a deal and that has left the door open for Crawley Town who are now hoping to add Wollacott to their ranks this summer.

A steady signing

Wollacott could do with more regular football given his age and experience and he simply won’t get that at Hibernian.

Image courtesy of: HANNAH MCKAY/REUTERS.

However, being in and around the dressing room at Hibs will have given him useful experience in a top tier and it will be hoped that experience can be used to help Crawley Town this summer.

His previous League One experience, albeit minimal, will also aid their hopes of survival this season.

The season ahead

Not many expected Crawley Town to get promoted last season, especially given they were on paper the least likely team within the play-offs to win it.

However, Lindsay proved them all wrong and he did so in some fashion.

The aim now has to be to stabilise in League One and to do that they must survive at all costs this season. They will be up against it a fair bit, but they have been busy so far in the transfer window and they should stand a fair chance of staying up this season.

Wollacott will only aid those chances, but whether they have the means to pull a deal off for the 27-year-old remains to be seen.