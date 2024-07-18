Coventry City seek top tier Frenchman but face competition

Coventry City are eyeing a move for French midfielder Antoine Bernede, as per 4-4-2.com

Coventry City are gearing up for another season in the Championship after another relatively success campaign last time around.

Mark Robins’ side fell short of the top six in the league, but managed to reach the FA Cup semi final only losing on penalties to Manchester United.

Image courtesy of: MATTHEW CHILDS/REUTERS.

The Sky Blues have been on an upward trajectory for sometime now and there is hope that will continue into this season.

Bernede, 25, played 37 league games in Switzerland’s top tier last season. He scored once and assisted four for Lausanne Sport.

He made the move to Switzerland from Austria where he featured regularly for RB Salzburg after coming through PSG’s academy as a youngster.

Now, reports claim Coventry City are among a host of clubs chasing him this summer. The Swiss report has claimed Bernede has already turned down a move to Ligue 1 club Auxerre.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

A tough signing

Bernede appears a tough deal to pull off this summer. The report claims his Swiss club are under no pressure to sell and given he has already turned a move to France’s top tier down it may be hard for a Championship club to tempt him.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it is an ambitious target and one that shows Coventry City are not settling in the second tier.

Robins side evidently have desires to go and achieve promotion to the Premier League and they could be in a position to do this year.

The season ahead

Coventry City should be in contention for a top six spot as the minimum this season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW BOYERS/REUTERS.

Robins’ side played some great stuff last year and on their day were one of the strongest sides in the league last season.

It could be argued that the division isn’t as strong as it looked last year and that could help the Sky Blues as they aim to climb into the top six this time around.

Clubs still have another six or so weeks to make signings this summer and it will be interesting to see if anything comes of this interest and if not, who else Coventry City decide to pursue.