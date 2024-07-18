Charlton Athletic sign youngster from West Ham

Charlton Athletic have brought in youngster Tate Elliott from West Ham, as announced by their official club website

Charlton Athletic have landed the teenager on scholarship terms and he will link up with their Under-18’s side.

Image courtesy of: DAVID KLEIN/REUTERS.

The Addicks are preparing for another year in League One and their first full season under the guidance of former Luton Town, Stoke City and Southampton boss Nathan Jones.

Academy Director Steve Avory said, as per their club website: “We’re welcoming 13 new scholars and I think it’s more than we’ve ever taken as a first-year group in my 24 years at the academy. We do feel we’ve got a special group – they were U16s national champions last year, as fans will be aware of.

“There are some very talented players in there, so we’ve taken 12 of those and we’ve taken one player from outside in Tate Elliott, who is a centre-back that was previously at West Ham, and we felt we needed another centre-back, certainly of his quality.

“Everyone’s looking forward to working with them for the season. That’s already started with them all attending last week’s U18s training camp at Haileybury School with Jason Pearce and Kevin James, which was a very successful week.”

Charlton Athletic sign West Ham youngster

Elliott has been signed as one for the future by Charlton Athletic and is a name to keep an eye out for down the line.

The fact he is arriving from a Premier League academy suggests he is used to be being in a professional environment.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

He will be eager to show what he can do in the development set-up at The Valley with a view to potentially earning himself a professional contract over the course of the next couple of years.

Elliott isn’t the only player who has been handed scholarship terms by the Addicks.

Jack Belton, Shia-Lee Burnhan, Dionte Davis, Marley Dawkins, Ellis McMillan, Lanre Olatunji, , Reuben Reid, Emmanuel Sol-Loza, Bradley Tagoe, Phoenix Valentinem, Sam Washington-Amoah and Finley Woodham have as well.

What next for Charlton Athletic

In terms of Charlton Athletic’s first-team, their first game of the new season is an away trip to the DW Stadium to face Wigan Athletic.

In the meantime, they have some more pre-season friendlies to get through against Crystal Palace, AFC Wimbledon and Portsmouth as they get back up to speed.