Cardiff City eye Manchester City prospect also wanted by Portsmouth

Cardiff City are eyeing a move for Manchester City youngster Alex Robertson, as per Wales Online

Cardiff City are gearing up for another year in the Championship this summer.

Erol Bulut’s side finished slap bang in the middle of the second tier last season, a big improvement on their 21st-place finish the year before.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Cardiff City have already added to their squad this summer, but are now targeting a midfielder to strengthen their ranks.

Robertson, 21, spent last season on loan in League One with Portsmouth. He played 23 third tier games, scoring once and assisting four from midfield.

He has been a regular part of Manchester City’s youth teams and has registered some impressive performances in recent seasons with them, but he is yet to get a chance in the first team at the Etihad.

Now, he is on the radar of Cardiff City. Robertson is reportedly one man on a three man shortlist as Bulut looks to add quality to his midfield. Pompey are also keen on reuniting with their former loanee this summer.

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Strong competition

Robertson would have featured a lot more last season had he not suffered a serious injury midway through the campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

The young Scottish-born former Australian international is a top prospect and seems ready to take the next step into the Championship.

However, the Premier League champions must decide where is best for him to continue his development.

Cardiff City are a more established second tier side, whilst Pompey are just returning to the Championship following a long absence. However, Robertson is familiar with John Mousinho and that may help him hit the ground running this season.

Image courtesy of: ANDREW COULDRIDGE/REUTERS.

Looking forward

Cardiff City will want to climb inside the top half this season. Bulut took the Bluebirds from strength to strength last time out, but they won’t want to stop there as they seek higher ambitions.

Pompey will have hopes of doing the same thing, but first and foremost they must ensure they have a solid foundation in place this season.

The Championship is a competitive division and survival has to be the main priority for them this season.