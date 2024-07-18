Player finds new home following Derby County departure

Cambridge United have landed the midfielder on a free transfer and he has penned a two-year contract with the League One side. He helped Derby County gain promotion to the Championship last season under Paul Warne along with Portsmouth and Oxford United.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Smith, 33, saw his deal with the Rams expire at the end of the last campaign and they decided not to extend his stay at Pride Park. He officially become a free agent in late June and has been weighing up his options over recent times.

Cambridge United have now snapped him up and their boss Garry Monk has told their website: “Korey is another signing of real pedigree, having spent the vast majority of his career playing in the Championship or fighting for promotion out of League One.

“He will add quality, experience and a winner’s mentality to the team, so I am delighted to welcome him to the Club.”

Smith has become Cambridge United’s fifth signing of the summer and will bolster their midfield department.

Derby County brought him in back in 2022 after they slipped out of the second tier.

Image courtesy of: TONY O’BRIEN/REUTERS.

He has since made 85 appearances in all competitions for the Rams and chipped in with one goal.

The Hertfordshire-born man started his career at Norwich City and went on to play 73 times for their first-team as a youngster, as well as having loan spells away from Carrow Road at Barnsley, Yeovil Town and Oldham Athletic.

Smith joined the latter permanently in 2013 before stints at Bristol City and Swansea City prior to his Derby County switch.

He has been a useful player to have in and around the squad for the Rams over the past couple of years.

New chapter at Cambridge United

Smith’s game time may have started to dry up next season though for Warne’s side, hence why he left.

Cambridge United will be able to offer him more minutes which is what he needs at his age.