Bristol Rovers agree deal for attacker, beating Barnsley in race

Bristol Rovers are gearing up for another campaign in League One this summer.

Matt Taylor is in his first full summer in charge of the Gas and will be hoping the extra time preparing will aid his side’s results this season.

Image courtesy of: ED SYKES/REUTERS.

Barnsley will be hoping under Darrell Clarke they are able to once again mount a top six push with the former Cheltenham Town boss the new man in charge at Oakwell.

Omochere, 23, played 34 games for Fleetwood Town in League One last season. He scored six goals and assisted another.

The versatile attacker can play anywhere across the front three and has two seasons under his belt now in the third tier.

Bristol Rovers have been linked with Omochere for a short while now with Barnsley holding long-standing interest in the forward.

Football Insider have now claimed Bristol Rovers have won the race and have agreed a deal in excess of £500,000 for Omochere this summer, beating several other clubs to his signature.

🚨EXCLUSIVE: Bristol Rovers have agreed a deal in excess of £500,000 to sign Fleetwood Town attacker Promise Omochere beating several other clubs to his signature. pic.twitter.com/OpNfToV7cU — Football Insider (@footyinsider247) July 18, 2024

A strong signing

Fleetwood Town suffered relegation to League Two last season and it was always likely Omochere would depart instead of playing in the fourth tier.

Fleetwood Town are bringing in a solid fee for their forward and it does give them a bit of money to spend on their quest to compete at the top end of League Two next season.

Bristol Rovers can see this as a statement of intent and beating a club like Barnsley in this race can only be a good sign for Taylor’s side moving forward.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

The 23-year-old still has room to improve, but in a stronger squad than he was in last year it will be expected that he can build on the seven goal contributions he managed last time around.

The season ahead

Bristol Rovers finished 15th last season and this time around they will be hoping to bridge the gap into the top half of League One.

Barnsley meanwhile finished 6th despite a late managerial change last season. They failed to make it past Bolton Wanderers in the play-off semi final, but given they make the right moves this summer they should be in a position to compete for another top six spot this season.

Missing out on Omochere is a blow, but they shouldn’t have too much of a problem turning their attention to elsewhere on their targets list.

It will be interesting to see who they look at next and whether they can manage to get that one over the line this summer.