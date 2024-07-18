EFL side reject League One bids for Blackburn Rovers-linked attacker

Newport County owner Huw Jenkins has said they have rejected bids from League One clubs for Blackburn Rovers-linked Will Evans this summer.

Newport County are facing a battle to keep hold of the attacker in this window amid interest from teams higher up the football pyramid.

Image courtesy of: PAUL CHILDS/REUTERS.

Evans, 26, is reportedly on radar of Blackburn Rovers, as per the Daily Mirror (live transfer blog, 21.06.24, 12:10).

In this latest update regarding his situation, ex-Swansea City man Jenkins has said, as per a report by the South Wales Argus: “There has been interest and we have had a couple of offers, tentative offers, from League One clubs. We have knocked both of them back and there have been other conversations, but nothing else really to report.

“That is just to be expected for a guy who scored over 20 goals last year, so that is where we are at and we hope that things stay as they are.”

1 of 20 Who is this? Kieran McKenna Russell Martin Danny Rohl Neil Harris

Newport County signed Evans back in 2022 and he has been a key player for them since then.

He has scored 29 goals in 107 games for the Exiles, 25 of which came in the last campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image courtesy of: NICK POTTS/REUTERS.

Evans rose up through the academy ranks at Shrewsbury Town before joining Cardiff Metropolitan University in 2016.

He went on to play 120 games and scored 22 goals before Bala Town snapped him up.

The former Wales C international then found the net on 24 occasions in 57 outings in the Cymru Premier before Newport County lured him to the Football League.

He remains under contract at Rodney Parade but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to retain his services.

What next for Blackburn Rovers target?

It appears Newport County are standing firm at the moment and have rebuffed third tier offers for Evans.

Blackburn Rovers have been credited with an interest over recent times but it is yet to be known whether they will lodge an approach.

Rovers are preparing for their first full campaign under ex-Birmingham City manager John Eustace.