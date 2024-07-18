Birmingham City keen on Stockport County promotion winner

Birmingham City are keen on luring the forward to St Andrew’s in this transfer window as they aim to bring in more players over the coming weeks. He spent last season on loan at Stockport County and helped them win the League Two title under Dave Challinor.

Barry, 21, scored nine goals in 23 games for the Hatters in all competitions as they won promotion to League One and was a hit at Edgeley Park. He has now returned to his parent club and they have a big decision to make on what to do next with him.

In this latest update regarding his situation by Football Insider, he has emerged on the radar of Aston Villa’s rivals Birmingham City as they prepare for life in the third tier. They slipped out of the Championship after finishing in the bottom three along with Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United.

Birmingham City want Aston Villa attacker

Barry has been on the books at Aston Villa since they snapped him up in 2020 following spells at West Brom and Barcelona.

He has since played once for the first-team of the top flight outfit and has also had temporary stints away at Ipswich Town, Swindon Town, MK Dons and Salford City in the past to get some experience under his belt.

The ex-England youth international is still under contract at Villa Park but his chances of first-team football are slim.

Stockport County owner Mark Stott said earlier this summer he was open to a permanent move for him, as per their official YouTube channel: “We’re really trying. I spoke to both Louie and his dad at the night of the promotion party. He loves it (here). He’s had loans before that haven’t worked out. It’s really worked here, he’s really comfortable here, gets on well with Dave. I think Dave can really develop him.

“They’ll be Championship clubs looking at Louie. I’d really like to buy him. At his age, with his talent, that’s the type of player that can unlock real value. Yes, I’d love to say he’ll be here forever, but we should be signing Louie Barry and giving him the platform to become a Premier League player in the future.”

Birmingham City linked

Birmingham City are now being linked in a blow to Stockport County’s hopes of a reunion.

The Blues could see him as someone to bolster their attacking department.