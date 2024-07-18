Birmingham City man wanted by new club this summer

Sivasspor face competition from an unnamed club in pursuit of Birmingham City midfielder Juninho Bacuna, as detailed in a report by BirminghamLive

The Turkish Super Lig side have had a bid accepted for the player recently as they look to lure him over to Turkey. However, they will need to see off interest from another team now if they are to get him.

Bacuna, 26, is under contract with Birmingham City until June 2026 meaning he still has a year left on his deal. However, they risk losing him for nothing in 12 months if they don’t cash in on him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon.

In this latest update regarding his situation by BirminghamLive, a new side are in the frame for his signature. It is yet to be known who they are or what country they play in at this stage though.

Birmingham City midfielder latest

It seems inevitable that Bacuna will leave Birmingham City in the near future following their relegation to League One.

They slipped out of the Championship after finishing in the bottom three with Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town.

Offloading Bacuna would boost the Blues’ finances but his next destination is unclear right now.

He joined the Midlands outfit back in 2022 and has since been a key player.

The Curacao international has made 111 appearances in all competitions and has chipped in with 13 goals, nine of which came in the last campaign.

He started his senior career at FC Groningen and broke into their first-team before Huddersfield Town lured him over to Engand.

Bacuna then played 107 games for the Terriers altogether and found the net on 12 occasions.

Rangers lured him to Scotland in 2021 but he spent only six months at Ibrox before Birmingham City brought him back down the border.

Where next for Birmingham City man?

Sivasspor have already brought in Alex Pritchard from the Blues recently and want Bacuna next.

Another side have entered the race though and his future is up in the air.