3 players who must look to leave Wrexham before next season begins

Wrexham have been on a meteoric rise through the football ladder since the Hollywood takeover by Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney.

The club won the National League before finishing in League Two’s top three last time around. It means they’re back in League One, and their squad looks more than ready for the challenge ahead.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERRS.

Phil Parkinson’s ranks are well-stocked and he could look to add some more fresh faces yet. There are some players on the books who could benefit from exits though, and that will especially be the case if more new signings arrive.

With that said, we put forward three Wrexham players who could benefit from moves away before the new season begins…

Jordan Davies

The career of 25-year-old midfielder Davies has been an interesting one. He came through the academy ranks with Wrexham before leaving for Brighton and Hove Albion in 2017.

Three-and-a-half years later, the Welshman was let go by the Seagulls and he would reunite with the Red Dragons, remaining there since. Davies has played 139 times for the club overall, with 32 of those outings coming last season.

However, much of Davies’ game time has been off the bench. He’s proven himself as a capable player in both League Two and the National League and could definitely thrive with more opportunities.

He could definitely benefit from a fresh start while this could be the last chance Wrexham have to get a fee for his services with his deal up next summer.

Image courtesy of: JASON CAIRNDUFF/REUTERS.

Sam Dalby

Perhaps a contentious suggestion, but Dalby could really thrive with regular minutes elsewhere.

His return of five goals and eight assists was valuable as Parkinson’s side won promotion from League Two, and that was with limited starts. The tall striker has strong competition for a starting spot too with Paul Mullin, Jack Marriott, Ollie Palmer, Jake Bickerstaff and Steven Fletcher on the books.

With that many options up top, Wrexham could afford to make a sale. Dalby, like Davies, is in the later year of his contract and could probably go for a respectable fee.

Liam Hall

Last but not least, young goalkeeper Liam Hall could benefit from a temporary move away from Wrexham after seeing his contract extended by a year back in May.

The 19-year-old signed from Bradford Park Avenue last summer and looks to have a bright future ahead of him. Regular game time would do his development the world of good and Arthur Okonkwo and Callum Burton coming on board, he shouldn’t be needed in the senior setup.

A move to a non-league club could be perfect for Hall to find minutes away from Wrexham.